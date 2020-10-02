Trump Jr. GOP luncheon in McAllen postponed

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Donald Trump Jr. visit to the city of McAllen on Friday has been postponed following the positive tests of the President and First lady.

The Hidalgo County Republican Party announced the news on Facebook, saying that Trump Jr. and Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was also supposed to attend the event, were in close contact to President Donald Trump.

“Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. will be in quarantine for the next couple of days until they have received a negative COVID test result. This event has been postponed. We will update you on our new date as soon as we receive more information” reads the statement.

Trump Jr. is still expected to attend the luncheon in McAllen at an unspecified date before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Questions about the postponement can be directed to chairwoman.hcgop@gmail.com or (956) 227-1366.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.