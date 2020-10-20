ON THE BALLOT: $40 million in bonds proposed for improvements at Sharyland ISD

SHARYLAND, Texas (KVEO) — This election year, voters of Sharyland Independent School District (ISD) will consider a bond package totalling to $40 million.

Officials with the district say if approved the funds would be used to upgrade aging facilities. A major improvement would be made at three campuses, and brand new headquarters for the district.

There are two propositions on the ballot.

Proposition A is worth $34 million and would include additions and renovation projects at Sharyland High School, and Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy.

The project would include the expansion of band halls and cafeterias, creating a college-like atmosphere for the campuses.

At John Shary Elementary, the bonds would be used for a new 6th grade wing and a new library.

Proposition B is a $6 million bond to rebuild a brand new headquarters for the district. Officials say their original Central Administration Building, has been condemned by the city of Mission since 2016.

“This project here, this bond proposal will address safety and security measures, 21st-century learning, spacing, instructional program capacity. It will also provide collaborative space for innovative thinking for students while extending the life of the facility,” said Ismael Gonzalez, Assistant Superintendent of Business & Finance, Sharyland ISD.

If approved district officials say they believe and are confident, based on financial forecast and projections, taxes will not increase above the current tax rate of $1.2987 per $100 of property value until 2025. A maximum increase of .03 cents is expected in 2025.

In the past two years, the district has been able to compress the tax rate down almost .09 cents, from $1.3755 back in 2019.

Officials also say they are in a good financial position to move forward, adding it’s an opportunity for taxpayers to be informed voters, and determine if this is the right time as a community to move forward with the bond package.

For more information about the bond package, click here.