Xochilt Lagunas

Multimedia Journalist

Connect with Xochilt

Xochilt Lagunas is a bilingual multimedia journalist who was born and raised in Santa Ana, California. Xochilt interned for KABC-TV while completing her journalism degree at California State University, Fullerton. Throughout her internship with KABC-TV, she helped the assignment desk by keeping the Los Angeles community up to date with breaking news.

Xochilt is excited to start her journalism career in Texas. In her free time she enjoys trips to Disneyland and enjoys spending time with her family. If you happen to see her around feel free to say hello.

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Trending Stories