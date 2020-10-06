Multimedia Journalist

Connect with Xochilt



Xochilt Lagunas is a bilingual multimedia journalist who was born and raised in Santa Ana, California. Xochilt interned for KABC-TV while completing her journalism degree at California State University, Fullerton. Throughout her internship with KABC-TV, she helped the assignment desk by keeping the Los Angeles community up to date with breaking news.

Xochilt is excited to start her journalism career in Texas. In her free time she enjoys trips to Disneyland and enjoys spending time with her family. If you happen to see her around feel free to say hello.