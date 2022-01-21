Winter Weather Alerts expire for the RGV, but cold temperatures remain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of 12 pm Friday, radar shows rain ending for the entire Rio Grande Valley, with conditions drying out for the rest of the day.

Temperatures have warmed into the upper 30s, well above freezing. However, wind chills are still in the upper 20s for some locations. As the hazardous winter weather threat has now ended for the Rio Grande Valley, the National Weather Service has allowed all winter weather alerts to expire.

Cold temperatures are expected to remain across the RGV and will struggle to get out of the 30s this afternoon with winds calming to around 6-10 mph. Overcast skies will remain with temperatures tonight warmer than what we experienced last night and this morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures this weekend will be warmer with highs reaching the 50s and overnight lows in the 40s with a slight chance of showers through Sunday.