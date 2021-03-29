Wednesday cold front to bring cooler temperatures, more rain chances to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — While Sunday’s cold front brought cooler temperatures and some rain to the Rio Grande Valley, we can expect “roller coaster weather” heading into the next seven days.

Highs on Monday have reached the 60s for most locations with showers ending for the area as of 2:30 pm.

High Resolution Radar as of Monday March 29, 2021 at 2:30 pm

Tuesday, we can expect a sharp warm-up with high temperatures ranging from 85 degrees to 86 degrees. Skies will clear throughout the afternoon.

Our next weather maker will arrive in the RGV Wednesday afternoon, bringing a strong cold front with isolated thunderstorms.

While high temperatures on Wednesday will reach the 80s, we can expect the cold front to arrive in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms flaring up in the evening hours and lasting through Thursday.

Although one of the weather models shows most of the rain falling in west RGV, scattered showers, and storms for the entire RGV cannot be ruled out for Wednesday and Thursday.

Behind the cold front, we can expect significantly cooler temperatures for Thursday with high temperatures only reaching the 60s with chilly nights in the 50s.

Temperatures will be pleasant for next weekend warming back up in the 70s and 80s. However, the pesky cloud cover will remain in the forecast for the next seven days.