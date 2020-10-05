Tracking the Tropics: Rapidly-strengthening Delta expected to become hurricane, Gamma weakens to depression

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Delta is rapidly strengthening over the Caribbean Sea and could become a hurricane as soon as Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update.

Meanwhile, Gamma weakened to a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico and should become post-tropical Monday night.

Here’s the latest from the NHC’s updates:

Tropical Storm Delta

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters flew into Delta on Monday afternoon and found it rapidly strengthening, according to the NHC. By 5 p.m. ET, maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional rapid strengthening is expected in the coming days.

Delta is about 160 miles south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica and 245 miles south-south-east of Grand Cayman. It’s moving west at 8 mph. The storm is expected to pass the Cayman Islands early Tuesday and approach the Yucatan Peninsula and Yucatan Channel Tuesday afternoon or evening.

According to the NHC, Delta is expected to be a major hurricane when it nears the Yucatan Peninsula.

“Dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are expected within portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and are possible in extreme western Cuba beginning Tuesday night,” the NHC said.

After Delta passes the peninsula, it’s expected to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning and reach the south-central Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. It’s forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast late this week as a hurricane.

“While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, there is an increasing risk of dangerous storm surge, wind and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night or Friday,” the NHC said.

Watches and warnings have already been issued in parts of Mexico.

Hurricane Warning in effect for:

Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

Tulum to Rio Lagartos in Mexico

Cozumel

Hurricane Watch in effect for:

Cuban province of Artemisa

Isle of Youth

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for:

Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Isle of Youth

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for:

Cuba province of La Habana

Tropical Storm Gamma

The NHC has continued to monitor Tropical Storm Gamma as it weakens off the coast of Mexico.

At least 6 people died and thousands were evacuated as the storm lashed the Yucatán Peninsula’s coast over the weekend.

Gamma is expected to make landfall along the northern coast of Yucatán on Tuesday. Flash flooding is possible.

At 10 a.m. CDT Monday, the storm was about 145 miles north-northwest of Cozumel, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was moving south-southwest at 2 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 160 miles.

Forecasters say Gamma will continue to meander offshore the northern Yucatán Peninsula on Monday, and could move inland along the northwest coast either Tuesday night or Wednesday. It’s expected to gradually weaken over the next few days.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North and west of Cancun to Dzilam Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: