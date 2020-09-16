Hurricane names running out

The year 2020 continues to be a record-setting year for tropical systems, and now the season is about to run out of names. It’s only happened one other time in history, but the “backup list” of names is the Greek alphabet.

There are currently four active systems in the Atlantic basin: Paulette, Sally, Teddy, and Vicky. The next and last name on the list is Wilfred, and there’s a high chance of tropical development with an area of low pressure off Africa’s cost in the next three to five days.

Once the W name is used, the Greek alphabet is used for any future tropical storms or hurricanes. In 2005, “Zeta” was the final storm name used. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.