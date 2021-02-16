LIVE: ERCOT answers questions amid millions of ongoing power outages across Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amid ongoing widespread power outages during historic winter weather, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is facing criticism as millions demand answers.

Bill Magness, the president and CEO of ERCOT — which manages the flow of electric power in the state — spoke to KXAN Tuesday morning and answered some of those questions.

As of Tuesday morning, over four million Texans are without power after planned rolling blackouts were never brought back online. Since then, customers have wondered why some areas have maintained power, while others have been in dark and cold for days.

“We are trying to get people’s power back on as quickly as possible,” said Magness. “But in order to do that, we need to be able to safely manage the balance of supply and demand on the grid.”

Magness explained that ERCOT’s primary function is to keep that balance, to ensure large collapses don’t happen.

“As hard as these outages are, they avoid a much more catastrophic situation,” he said.

Tuesday morning, ERCOT, , released a statement saying they’re optimistic outages would improve as the day went on.

We should be able to restore some customers this afternoon due to additional wind & solar output, & additional thermal generation that has told us they expect to become available. But, the amount we restore will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 16, 2021

On Tuesday, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan requested a hearing to review the factors that led to these power problems, saying Texas “must cut through the finger-pointing and hear directly from stakeholders.”

