Iota says goodbye as two new areas of interest form in Tropics

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Tropical Depression Iota continues its march out towards the Pacific Ocean today and is expected to become a Low by the end of Wednesday.

The storm, which ravaged Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador made landfall just 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta first made landfall just two weeks ago.

Once a Category 5 Hurricane, Iota weakened to a Category 4 Hurricane before making landfall near Haulover at 9:40 p.m. CST with sustained winds near 155 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a new Tropical Weather Outlook with two new areas of interest. The first, which is located in the Caribbean Sea, has a 20% chance of forming. Currently, it is on track just south of Iotas path and could still bring rain from Nicaragua down to Colombia.

The second area is a non-tropical area of low pressure and has a 20% chance of developing in the next five days. This storm could develop into a subtropical storm while moving away from the Continental US.

Both storms would add to the already record breaking 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which has reached 30 named storms. The previous record was 28 in 2005 and was the only other time the Greek Alphabet has been used. The Atlantic Hurricane Season has also produced 4 major hurricanes in October/November including Delta, Epsilon, Eta, and Iota which breaks the previous record of 2.