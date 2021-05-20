Watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Before hurricane season begins, the Gulf is already being watched for possible tropical development in the next couple of days.

A broad area of low pressure swirling around the western Gulf is being monitored for possible tropical development by the National Hurricane Season.

It is forecast to move toward the middle or upper Texas coast. Historically speaking, the Gulf is one of the favored areas to see early-season development.

Fortunately, the system remains disorganized and faces marginally favorable conditions for strengthening in the next few days. It is expected to bring heavy rains to the middle and upper Texas coast as well as the Louisiana coast through Saturday.

Outside of some increased swells on the island, deep South Texas should remain unaffected by the system.