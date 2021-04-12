COVID INFO COVID INFO

Warm and muggy conditions to last with weekend rain chances

Weather

by: Chris Ramirez

Posted:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Temperatures will remain hot for the rest of the workweek with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A cold front is moving through central Texas and will stall over South Texas. This front will bring more cloud cover and keep temperatures on the warmer side. Stray isolated showers are a possibility Wednesday night going into Thursday.

For next weekend, our stalled front will be pushed further south bringing more chances of rain and cooler temperatures. Heads up if you have outdoor plans next weekend. We could see stray storms with widespread scattered showers.

Summer-like temperatures will be the case for the rest of the workweek with areas from McAllen to Rio Grande City surpassing the 90-degree mark.

