RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Across the Valley spring is in the air even though it may not feel like it. We are starting the season with well below-average temperatures and plenty of cloudy skies. That being said, it is officially spring as Monday starts the Vernal Equinox. This event affects not just us, but everyone in the world.

First, here is a quick look at what causes the seasons across the world. Earth as a planet does not stand straight up. Instead, it is tilted on its axis at about 23.5 degrees. This means that as the Earth revolves around the sun the amount of sunlight that different parts of the Earth receive varies throughout the year. These changes are what cause the seasons.

The Earth’s axis.

During the winter solstice in December, the southern hemisphere is pointed more towards the sun thanks to the Earth’s axis. It receives more daylight while the northern hemisphere is darker by comparison. The inverse happens in June during the summer solstice where the northern hemisphere receives more daylight and in turn more heat.

The start date of each season and the Earth’s position.

What is the Vernal Equinox

The Vernal Equinox is the halfway point. This starts at 4:24 p.m. Monday. At that time all latitudes on the Earth face parallel with the sun. With this, all places on Earth Monday will revive about the same amount of daylight which is around 12 hours. From here we will continue to enjoy sunlight getting gradually longer every day until the Summer Solstice.

The start of spring with the Earth’s axis.

With the spring season here it is important to note some of the upcoming holidays that are most popular around this time. Another day that we will see in spring is June 1st. That is the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. This hurricane season just like every year you can always trust the Valley Storm Team for the latest coverage on the tropics and their impacts on the Valley.

