HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ValleyStormTeam is monitoring the chance for showers and storms for the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend.

For Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center keeps the Valley in a Marginal Risk for severe storms.

The best chance for thunderstorms will be overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

Rain chances will continue all day Memorial Day, but the severe weather threat is not as high, however scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Don’t cancel those grilling plans just yet, but make sure to have a safe space to shelter in case a pop-up shower or storm occurs. Remain weather aware on Memorial Day.