Two Tropical Storms in the Atlantic Basin as peak hurricane season nears

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — With the peak of Hurricane Season just days away (September 10), there are two tropical storms brewing in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. Tropical Storm Paulette formed on Sunday, while Tropical Storm Rene formed Monday afternoon.

Paulette is currently in the central Atlantic Ocean, with 40 mph winds. While Paulette is dealing with a bit of wind shear, the National Hurricane Center believes the storm will become better organized over the next few days and strengthen into a strong tropical storm, with 60 mph winds. One model does take Paulette to hurricane strength, but that does not seem likely at this point. Paulette will not be a threat to the United States in the near term but could be a factor down the road off the East Coast.

Rene is currently impacting the Cape Verde Islands off of Africa, bringing rain and wind (40 mph). Rene is expected to strengthen into a category 1 as the storm pushes westward. The current National Hurricane forecast take Rene up to 80 mph. Right now, Rene looks to be fish storm and will have little impact with land after the Cape Verde Islands.

There are two other tropical waves that are being watched right now. The first one is set to emerge off the west coast of Africa late Wednesday. The wave is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression either later in the week or over the weekend. It is too early to know what will happen with this wave as it crosses the Atlantic.

The second area of low pressure is located 200 miles southwest of Bermuda. This system could slowly develop as it approaches the United States but is not expected to reach depression status.

With peak hurricane season this week, we are already on the ‘R’ named storm. This is earliest on record to reach ‘R’. If this pace continues, we will run out of names sometime in the next few weeks. When that happens, we will switch to Greek letters, like the 2005 hurricane season. Luckily, we have had only 1 major hurricane (Laura). A normal season sees 3 major hurricanes, but this year both the National Hurricane Center and University of Colorado experts predict 3 to 6 major hurricanes.