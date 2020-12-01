Tuesday morning could be the coldest since February

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – On the morning of meteorological winter beginning, the Valley will see its lowest temperatures since the beginning of 2020.

As a strong high pressure system settles in from the north, the sky will be clear and winds will be light – the perfect recipe for a cold night here in the RGV.

Temperatures are expected to be in the middle and upper 30s and low 40s for most of the Valley. For McAllen and Harlingen, the last time those two cities saw temperatures in the 30s was late in February of this year.

While this won’t be a damaging, widespread freeze, it is advised to bring in any sensitive pets or extremely sensitive plants. Even if temperatures get close to freezing, it’s expected to only be for an hour or two.