Tropics still active as September marks the peak of hurricane season

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The end of August and entire month of September is the peak of hurricane season, and we are tracking three areas of concern in the Atlantic.

Folks along the Gulf Coast need to be keeping an eye on a disturbance that is over the Caribbean. This area has an 80% chance of development within the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center says that showers and thunderstorms have increased over the central Caribbean Sea. However no closed circulation is visible. This system is moving westward at 15-20 mph.

Another area of concern is off the coast of the east coast of the U.S which has formed into a tropical depression. This system is located about 175 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. This is expected to move off into open water eventually strengthening into a tropical storm posing no threat to land.

Within the next day or so, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa with possible development as it moves slowly westward. As of Monday evening, this disturbance has a 30% chance of development within the next 5 days.