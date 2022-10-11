RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Hurricane Center upgraded an area of low pressure near the Bay of Campeche to Tropical Storm Karl.

Tropical Storm Karl is now 450 miles south of the Rio Grande Valley with winds of 40 mph gusting to 50 mph.

The forecast for the rest of this week calls for a weak boundary to slide through deep south Texas and help deflect Karl back to the west, southwest, into the Mexico coast between Tampico and Veracruz by early Friday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for that portion of the coast.

Today and through the rest of the week, the biggest threat to the Valley will be in the form of aggressive surf, coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents along our beaches.