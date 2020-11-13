Tropical Storm Iota marks the 30th named storm this season

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—With 17 days to go in official hurricane season, 2020 season is still alive and well, with the formation of the record breaking 30th named storm on Friday.

Iota is currently in the Caribbean Sea in a similar location as Hurricane Eta just a week ago.





Iota is expected to rapidly intensify, similar to Eta, as it approaches Nicaragua on Monday, becoming a major hurricane with 120 mph winds.

If Iota reaches category 3 status, it would be a the 5th major hurricane of the season.

If Iota takes the forecasted track of the National Hurricane Center, it will impact Honduras, not far from where Eta made landfall a week ago as a Category 4 Hurricane, 150 mph winds.

Eta killed at least 153 people across Central America. Unlike Eta, Iota looks to fall apart over Central America.

If we were to get another storm, the next name would be Kappa. The good news is after Iota, there are no other areas to watch for development at the time. Hopefully, this is the last storm of the 2020 season.