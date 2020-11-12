Tropical Storm Eta brings flooding to Florida, landfall likely early Thursday

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Yet another tropical system is about to make landfall in the United States. Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to make landfall along the Florida west coast north of Tampa Thursday morning.

2020’s hurricane season continues to set records with Eta. It became the 29th named storm last week, besting the 28 named storms from the 2005 season.

Eta regained hurricane intensity in the Gulf Wednesday morning, but increasingly hostile conditions caused the storm to weaken as it moved closer to the west coast of Florida. Significant rains have caused major flooding in parts of the Tamp Bay Area as of Wednesday evening.

The projected path of Eta takes it across northern Florida Thursday afternoon, and the storm then will emerge into the western Atlantic as a weakening tropical depression. Thereafter, it’s expected to further weaken into a remnant low as it is absorbed my a larger frontal system moving in from the west.