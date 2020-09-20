Tropical Storm Beta expected to bring up to 10-12″ of rain to southeast Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Beta is situated over the Gulf of Mexico slowly moving west-northwest at 3 mph. Beta has winds at 60 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

As Beta is expected to remain as a tropical storm as it closes in on southeast Texas, the main concern is the flooding threat. Storm surge from the storm is already causing coastal flooding from Galveston to Matagorda Bay.

Coastal flooding ongoing south of Blue Water Highway at West side of San Luis Pass from #beta photos: Wendy Jardine #houwx #hounews #txwx @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/VbOWC4STJF — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) September 20, 2020 Jeff Lindner, Meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District

Conditions will deteriorate Sunday night into Monday with bands of rain moving toward southeast Texas. Accumulated rainfall totals could reach up to 6-12″ with flooding likely close to the coast along Hwy 59 and south of the I-10 corridor from Victoria to the Galveston/Houston area.

Heavy rain is also expected as far east as Beaumont and portions of east Texas with bands of rain already moving toward the Houston area.

11:29 AM – pockets of heavy rain already affecting SE TX coast from #Beta – high and dry here in the RGV! #txwx pic.twitter.com/PsKzf5QjHB — Isaac Williams (@Wx_Isaac) September 20, 2020 Isaac Williams, NBC Local 23 News Chief Meteorologist

Tropical Storm Beta is expected to continue moving toward southeast Texas with the center of the storm making landfall around 7 am Tuesday with winds up to 50 mph. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge warnings are in effect for the southeast Texas coast. Here is the latest track of Beta: