RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Just hours away from the start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season and an area of low pressure in the East-Central Gulf of Mexico is already piquing the interest of the National Hurricane Center.

So far, the area of low pressure is showing a 20% chance of further development, like a tropical depression. The five day forecast is keeping the potential development all within the eastern Gulf of Mexico, well away from the Valley.

The deeper, or stronger, the area of low pressure becomes the greater influence it will have over our forecast. When the RGV is on the far western edge of a deepening low the forecast tends to trend hotter with clear skies. The reason for the warm up is the sinking air produced along the far western edge of a low like this this. So while the potential tropical depression might bring rain to Florida it will bring just the opposite to the Valley.

If the low becomes a named storm it should be Arlene.