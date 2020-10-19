Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded a tropical wave in the Atlantic to Tropical Storm Epsilon.



The center of the storm is near latitude 25.8 North and longitude 55.5 West. The system is currently stationary and very little movement is expected over the next 12 to 18 hours.

We should see a slow west-northwest movement on Tuesday.

Further strengthening is forecast beyond Monday and winds should reach hurricane force by Wednesday or Thursday.

At this time, the only populated areas this storm could impact is possibly Bermuda. There is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico or to the east coast of the United States.

In addition to Tropical Storm Epsilon, the NHC is tracking a tropical wave over the western Caribbean and giving that system only a 20% chance of becoming a depression over the next 5 days.