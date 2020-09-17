Tropical Depression 22 forms

The area of low pressure we’ve been monitoring for the past few days has finally been classified as Tropical Depression 22 by the National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to gradually strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days.

While movement will be slow, it is forecast to drift to the north across the western Gulf of Mexico. After that, it’s likely to turn to the west by Sunday, but still be offshore of the south Texas coast by early next week.

Because the system is expected to be still offshore next week, impacts to the Valley are still tough to pin down at the moment. One thing’s for sure – the Lower Valley and island could get a LOT of rain between Sunday night and Tuesday if this track pans out.

Stay with us on-air and online for the very latest on the tropics!