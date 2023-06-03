HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We are tracking the threat for storms to move into the Valley tonight and into the early morning. The exact window of storm potential will be between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a slight risk for severe weather. This means the Valley has the possibility of seeing some organized severe thunderstorms.

Where severe weather does not occur, strong thunderstorms may still pass by during the same timeframe.

The primary threat includes strong damaging winds. Large hail of at least one inch in diameter is also possible.

Make sure to download the Valley Storm Team app for the latest weather alerts and to stay tuned when severe weather breaks out.