RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rainfall is beginning to accumulate across the Valley Tuesday afternoon. Areas in Hidalgo County have seen the most rain with the official tally in McAllen already approaching 2 inches. Cameron county totals will continue to increase as the storm system continues to push on.

The primary hazard for the rest of the day will be the frequent lightning that is popping up. When thunder roars, go indoors. Road flooding will also be a big issue for motorists in the Valley.

The Valley will continue to see the threat of storms into the overnight hours. Lingering rain showers may last into the morning making for a messy commute. From there much cooler temps will settle in and it will get very gusty the next few days.

Keep track of the radar in your area here.