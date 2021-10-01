Threat for heavy rainfall increasing for the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of Friday morning, widespread storms are in place across Texas as a mid-level low moves toward the Lonestar state. Flash flood watches and warnings are in effect for areas north of the Rio Grande Valley from Corpus Christi to Kingsville

Rain chances will increase Friday afternoon with rain being heavy at times. Weather models are in agreement that areas in the RGV could receive widespread, heavy rain at times. This could cause flooding concerns and road safety hazards.

Forecasted rainfall amounts range from 1″-2″ with heavy downpours in isolated areas receiving up to 2″-3″ of rain. Some areas across the RGV could receive significant rainfall while others only receiving little rain.

It is important to know road safety tips when driving through stormy weather.