HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A very strong cold front has pushed all the way through the area this morning.

There were a few showers with some heavier downpours, but they were very fast-moving. Strong gusty winds of 35 to 60 mph occurred as the initial push of cold air moved in. A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday for all of the Rio Grande Valley including South Padre Island.

Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s today, depending upon how much sunshine we could see later this afternoon.

The best news comes behind the cold front as conditions will set up, starting Saturday evening, for a light rain event lasting through early next week. This is the best kind of rain, slow and steady.

General forecast data put possible rainfall totals anywhere from a quarter of an inch out west to at least 1 inch of rain near the coast by Tuesday of next week. Not a drought buster but a much-needed drink for yards and trees across the Valley.