Strong winds expected Wednesday into Thursday for the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A developing storm system in the Rockies and high pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico will interact with each other Wednesday to produce very strong winds for the Rio Grande Valley (RGV). Sustained winds this morning have already been in the 25 to 30 MPH range.

A wind advisory will be posted Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for Cameron, Willacy, and southern Hidalgo counties. Winds could gust above 40 to 45 MPH in the advisory area. Winds will be breezy elsewhere with 30 to 35 MPH winds gusts possible.

High-profile vehicles should be aware of crosswinds. It is advised to slow down and allow extra time to get to your destination.

Obey countywide burn bans and postpone outdoor activities until winds die down.

A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon, bringing an end to the strong winds. Cooler temperatures will take over along with lowered humidity for Friday and Saturday.