HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds will continue to impact most of Texas, including the Rio Grande Valley. Wind gusts over 40 MPH will occur across Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties Monday morning. The wind advisory is in effect for these counties until noon Monday.

All of this wind is a result of a strong low-pressure system that continues to strengthen as it moves in the Central Plains. As it swings eastward the system will push a cold front through the RGV later tonight. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees, dropping down into the 40s behind the front Tuesday morning.

Dry vegetation, low relative humidity values, and breezy north winds will prompt a fire weather watch for tonight and Tuesday. All outdoor burning should be avoided over the next two days if at all possible.