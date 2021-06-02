Strong thunderstorms moving through the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As of 3:30 pm Wednesday, thunderstorm coverage has increased across the Rio Grande Valley.

A strong storm moving through Hidalgo county in and around Elsa and La Villa is producing dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rain, and 40 miles per hour wind gusts. Pea-sized hail is also associated with this storm.

These storms are moving north at around 20 miles per hours.

Isolated to scattered storms are expected to last through much of the afternoon and eventually weakening in the overnight hours.

