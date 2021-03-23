Significant fire danger Thursday, fire weather watch issued

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Thursday brings another day of enhanced fire weather concern across the Rio Grande Valley. A fire weather watch has been issued from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Like last Wednesday, similar weather conditions will set up across deep South Texas for Thursday’s increasing fire danger concern. Drier air will rapidly move in behind this boundary, and as gusty winds quickly increase to 25-35 mph, conditions will favor rapid fire spread/growth given dry/dead vegetation lingering from February’s freeze.

A front, or “wind shift” will move through early in the day, and winds will increase from the northwest by late morning. As temperatures climb and drier air moves in, relative humidity values will plummet into the single digits and teens (similar to last Wednesday).

Remembering some easy tips will reduce the risk of accidental fires starting: don’t park vehicles on the grass; don’t flick cigarette butts out of a moving car; and simply, obey current burn bans in effect!