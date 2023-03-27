RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Much-needed rain is about to move into the Valley starting Tuesday. It is expected that almost everyone will see some sort of impact from the system that will pass through.

Right now a weak center of low pressure is developing over South Texas. As it moves away a cold front will then pass. With that, there will be very high chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Timing out the rain it is expected to start impacting portions of Starr County first before noon. As the day progresses the rest of the Valley will see its chance for showers and storms throughout the entire afternoon and evening. Precipitation is also expected into Wednesday morning and may have an impact on the morning commute.

The majority of the Valley should see about a half inch of rain by the time the system passes over. Portions of the upper Valley, especially in the ranchlands, may see pockets of up to an inch of rain. The areas that will get the most rain happen to be the areas that are in the more severe drought stage.

NWS QPF day 72 hours

Wet roads will be the biggest hazard over the next couple of days. Extra stopping distance is advised and slow stopping speeds will help reduce the risk of hydroplaning.

Hydroplaning road hazard

By the second half of the week, the rain chances will go down, but very breezy conditions will remain. Temperatures will also gradually increase after the system passes.