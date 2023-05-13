Debris is wrapped around a utility pole on Highway 100 in Laguna Heights. Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation

LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral)- At least one person was killed early this morning when a possible tornado touched down here.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez confirmed to ValleyCentral that one person died. Emergency management in Laguna Heights reported a number of injuries and property damage.

Based on radar estimation this potential tornado occurred at approximately 4:01 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The Cameron County Emergency Manager Tom Hushen said they are going building to building searching for victims in the area of Highway 100 (East Ocean Boulevard) and Van Buren.

He told ValleyCentral this morning many people were injured by the overnight storm.

Catherine Valdez drove to Laguna Heights this morning to pick up her brother who’s home was destroyed by the tornado.

“It looks like a war zone. My brother’s window blew in and hit him in the face, he is pretty shook up and his dog was so shaken as well. I cannot believe this happened. He has lost everything, his home, his belongings, but thank God he is alive,” Valdez told ValleyCentral.

She’s asking other residents to avoid the area because everything is destroyed.

“Tell them to be very careful. It was 5:00 am when I picked up my brother. Debris and power lines down everywhere. I almost drove through a half way down power line.”

Photos on Facebook show home after home destroyed or badly damaged. Some homes have no roofs, elsewhere cars are badly damaged and trees are uprooted.

The National Weather Service has a team on site and they will determine if in fact a tornado touched down.

Storms continue to weaken across the area in strength and coverage. Still some lightning around, but conditions improving storm-wise. Still have a good shot at heavy rainfall this afternoon and tonight as the next disturbance rounds the base of the upper low northwest of here.

The NWS says there is no flooding occuring on the Rio Grande and they do not expect any to happen. River level observations were taken in Rio Grande City, south of San Benito and Brownsville.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as we receive new details.

