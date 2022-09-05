HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, heavy rain continues to hug the coastal areas of the Rio Grande Valley with up to 1″ of rain falling in and around South Padre Island.

More rain and storms are expected through Labor Day afternoon at times becoming heavy, which could lead to localized flooding in some locations.

Like we have seen in previous days, the window of increased rain chances will be from 12 p.m through around 4-5 p.m.

Futurecast shows rain becoming more heavy and widespread as we head into the 2-3 p.m. hour, which is when we could see the highest risk of road flooding in some locations.