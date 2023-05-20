RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ValleyStormTeam is tracking the chance for showers and thunderstorms going into the afternoon and evening.

The strongest activity should begin to flare up around 4 o’clock, but lingering storms may last until around midnight.

Because of the current forecast, the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the middle and upper valley under a marginal risk for severe weather. The primary threat will be strong winds and large hail.

There is also the potential for flooding as a lot of rain may fall within a very short period of time, especially in Starr County.

The ValleyStormTeam will continue to monitor the weather and alert you if any watches or warnings are issued.