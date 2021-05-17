RGV to face more severe weather, flooding threat on Wednesday

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Another weather system is expected to bring widespread rain chances to the Rio Grande Valley this week.

As of Monday, a mid-level low-pressure system is situated over the four corners region of the U.S. The system will move toward Texas and bring significant rain chances for the entire state.

The RGV can expect this system to bring increasing rain chances Tuesday night lasting through Wednesday.

With grounds already saturated from recent rains, any additional rainfall will cause flooding concerns from South Padre Island to Rio Grande City.

Forecasted rainfall accumulations are expected to range between 2 to 3 inches for most locations in the RGV while stronger storms could bring up to 4 to 5 inches of rain.

THURSDAY 2:00 PM FORECASTED RAIN ACCUMULATIONS

In addition to flooding, other hazards include dangerous lightning, up to quarter-sized hail, and damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

For timing, KVEO in-house weather model is indicating a major squall line of severe storms making its way into the RGV Wednesday afternoon. Rain showers will likely linger into Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY 6:00 PM FUTURE CLOUDS AND RADAR