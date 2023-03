RGV Hurricane Evacuation Map / Esté Preparado Para Evacuarse



Click on Image to View

Plan your evacuation. Use a map to plot out where you will go and how you will get there.

Plan for the unexpected. Consider alternate routes and shelter locations in the event your planned route or location is inaccessible. Make preparations ahead of time. (see “Be prepared…Make an Emergency Kit,” and, “Be prepared…For Hurricanes” for more details.) Monitor radio, television, and newspapers for weather reports and announcements throughout hurricane season. Also consider weather radio, plus government and reputable commercial websites as sources of information. Know the difference between a watch and a warning. A “Hurricane Watch” or “Tropical Storm Watch” means that a hurricane/tropical storm conditions are possible. A “Hurricane Warning” or “Tropical Storm Warning” means that hurricane/tropical storm conditions are expected. When a watch is issued, you should immediately complete all preparations. Fill your car with gas, check its tires and mechanical conditions. Consider the location in which you will seek shelter. If pets are not allowed, arrange for their care. Take food and hygiene items, bedding and water as may be required. Do not forget medications, medical devises and special supplies for infants and the elderly. When evacuating, do not overload your car. Take only essential items, important papers and your emergency kit. Do not attempt to tow boats or trailers. On the evacuation route, look out for signs and directions from law enforcement agencies and follow them. Do not attempt to return as soon as the storm passes. Your area may not yet be safe. Instead, wait for word from local officials as to when you may return.

Planeé su evacuación. Use un mapa para determinar a donde irá y como llegará allí.