HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A weak cold front will pass through the Valley on Saturday. Although it will not significantly drop our temperatures, it will bring some long-awaited rain.

Thunderstorms are likely, but our severe weather threat remains low. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours are possible.

Rain totals through Sunday are estimated around half an inch. Localized higher amounts of 2-3 inches are possible.

Rain chances will drop significantly at the beginning of next week.

This rain will be extremely beneficial to the Valley’s drought situation. Our recent drought monitor shows most of the Valley is in an extreme or severe drought.

Be safe this weekend, especially when driving. If you have any outdoor plans, remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!