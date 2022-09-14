HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a calm start to the week, rain chances in the Rio Grande Valley will start to tick up leading to the weekend. This is all thanks to deep tropical moisture flowing back into the region along with a coastal trough of low pressure.

The unsettled weather conditions will attempt to fire off a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

This isn’t expected to be a widespread shower event, however storms could produce pockets of heavy showers and create a lightning show. Rainfall totals are expected to remain around 2 inches, with more possible in isolated spots.

Temperatures could see a small drop due to increased rain and clouds but should still remain in the low 90s to end the week.

As we arrive into the weekend, rain chances will drop to around 40% before increasing once again at the beginning of the work week. Overall, the rainfall will be much welcomed into the region.

The areas that need it the most out towards Zapata and Starr County may see the least amount of rain.