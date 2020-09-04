Rain and thunderstorms expected Labor Day weekend

Tropical moisture increasing from the Gulf is going to bring good chances of rain and thunderstorms for the valley this weekend.

The good news is that increasing cloud cover and anticipated rainfall will bring some relief in temperatures for Saturday. High temperatures are expected to only reach the upper 80s. Heavy rain from storms could cause localized flooding with ponding on roadways with frequent lightning. Saturday rain chances will ramp up to 70-80%.

Sunday – scattered isolated storms will linger across the region with less widespread rainfall. High temperatures will reach back into the 90s.

For Labor Day, conditions will be drying out with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures reaching the mid 90s.