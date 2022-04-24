HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of Sunday evening, a slow-moving, weak cold front is moving through North Texas bringing rain and storms to the region. This weather system will eventually move southward and stall over south Texas bringing rain and storm storms starting late Monday evening and lasting through Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Rio Grande Valley under a marginal risk for severe storms from late Monday evening through Tuesday. This includes parts of the upper valley including all of Starr county. Main threats with storms include large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

Although weather computer models have excessive rainfall for the upper valley from McAllen to Rio Grande City, we cannot rule out storms making their way to the lower valley to Harlingen to South Padre Island.

The heaviest rain is expected in the upper valley mainly in Starr county with areas receiving 1″-2″ of rain. Widespread rain for all areas in the RGV is not out of the question.

The upper valley is experiencing increasing drought conditions so any rainfall is much needed. However, large amounts of rain falling quickly could lead to flash flooding concerns. It is important to remain weather aware Monday night into Tuesday.

The cold front will remain stationary over south Texas causing showers to remain in the areas through Wednesday. For the end of the workweek, skies will clear to mostly sunny with high temperatures back in the 90s.