RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A welcome relief in the form of good news this afternoon as Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 has run into a few issues on its way to developing.

The storm, which was originally projected to at least reach tropical storm status, has run into vertical shear which has prevented it from developing past its current stage.

A Hurricane Hunter flew by the storm early Saturday morning and found no indication of a closed circular center. Normally that would indicate a well formed storm becoming a tropical cyclone.

The Rio Grande valley is now expected to see very little impact from the storm. We could still see rain anywhere between an inch to two inches near the coast to as little as half an inch of rain out towards the west getting into Starr County.

Winds will be something else to look for over the next 12 hours as we could still see wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. The storm is still expected to move inland by 7 p.m. Saturday night, south of Matamoros.

The tropical storm warning issued for Cameron and Willacy Counties may be canceled later this afternoon depending on the development of the storm. Keep it here on valleycentral.com or social media for the latest information.