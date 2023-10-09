HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The past several days have been unseasonably cool in the wake of the area’s first true fall cold front last week. Monday will be much like what we saw over this past weekend. Then changes will rapidly take place for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical storm Lidia in the Pacific will become a hurricane before making landfall over the west coast of Mexico. It will then weaken quickly with the moisture moving into south Texas late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

In addition to Lidia, the National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical low-pressure area in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Moisture will also be kicked up in our direction from the southern Gulf. While significant development of this system is not likely, the combination of tropical moisture from both areas could lead to rainfall, heavy at times for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Weather Prediction Center also has the entire area at a slight risk for rainfall that could lead to areas of flooding.

By Thursday temperatures will rebound into the 90s as rain chances diminish. Another cold front will arrive on Friday making for a nice weekend.