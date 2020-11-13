Persistently dry weather leads to drought development in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Latest U.S. drought monitor released Thursday now places parts of the Rio Grande Valley into a moderate drought stage.

Given the lack of rainfall the last several weeks, “abnormally dry” conditions have now worsened into a moderate drought, or a D1 drought.

Most of the state of Texas has been generally precip-free for the last week. While drought conditions are considered moderate for parts of the RGV, parts of west Texas are in a D4 drought, or an exceptional drought.

The forecast over the next 7-10 days offers up little hope of major rain relief in south Texas. Drought conditions may worsen through the rest of the month of November as a result.