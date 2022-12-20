HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Very cold air is plunging southward toward the Rio Grande Valley.

Now is the time to prepare for the sub-freezing weather and dangerous wind chill or “feels like” temperatures expected Friday through Sunday. Always remember the 4 P’s: People. pets, plants, and pipes.

The official start of winter is Wednesday, Dec. 21, and it will certainly feel like winter later in the day, Thursday, and all the way through the holiday weekend.

Dress in layers to keep warm and limit your time outside in the elements. Check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbors. Although we are not expecting any precipitation with this arctic cold air, still be aware of any icy areas that you may encounter.

Pets need shelter from the cold so that they are not overly exposed. Bring them inside if possible or provide shelter outside and plenty of food and water. Do not use heaters as they are a potential fire hazard.

Cover and insulate pipes when temperatures are expected to be freezing or below. A drip of warm water might be all it takes to keep your pipes from freezing. Let warm water drip overnight when temperatures are cold, preferably from a faucet on an outside wall.

Bring plants inside or cover them to keep them warm. Know the temperature thresholds of your plants and crops.

If there is a silver lining to this cold weather, it would be that this will be a short-lived winter weather event for the Rio Grande Valley.