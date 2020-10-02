New tropical depression forms in the Caribbean

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Over the last 24 hours Invest 91L has become better organized. Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center has upgraded it to Tropical Depression 25.

Tropical Depression 25 is currently located to the east of the Yucatan Peninsula, moving northwest at 9 mph, with winds of 35 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds start at 39 mph.

Tropical Depression 25 is expected to strengthen into the Tropical Storm Gamma on Saturday.

That would make it the 24th named storm this hurricane season. The storm is forecasted to move northwest toward the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend. There will be a weak cold front moving south across the United States that will shove the storm southwestward into the Bay of Campeche early next week. This front could weaken the storm some due to some wind shear.

What does this mean for the Rio Grande Valley?

We are in a wait-and-see mode. The American GFS model does strengthen the storm into a hurricane late next week and slowly drifts the storm northward in the Gulf of Mexico. This could spell tropical rains post-Thursday next week. Additionally, with a storm in the Bay of Campeche, watch for the normal coastal concerns of higher than normal tides, possible coastal flooding, and rough surf. In the meantime, we will be sunny with near-normal temperatures through the middle of next week.

There is another tropical wave in the Caribbean, to the west of the Lesser Antilles, speeding to the west at 15 to 20 mph. Right now, there is a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.