RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Another round of rain is on its way to the valley ahead of the Easter weekend. The biggest concern involves the amount of rain that is expected to fall in such a short period of time.

Starting Wednesday evening the first round of showers and storms are expected to arrive. The bulk of the rain will fall between Thursday evening through Friday. Lingering showers will stick around during the weekend, though they will be isolated.

This rain will be caused as a cold front approaches the valley. It will then become stationary and sit on top of the area bringing in plenty of moisture.

Rainfall totals Valley-wide will range from one to two inches over the course of this event. Model consensus currently shows that areas in the mid Valley are the most likely to receive heavier pockets of rain.

The rain will not be isolated to just the Valley as much of the Lone Star State is expecting precipitation. As Holy Week and Easter travel ramp up, flooded road ways and hydroplaning may impact safety for motorists. Avoid flooded roads and give yourself plenty of extra stopping distance.

