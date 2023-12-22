HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day almost here, what are the chances we will see snow, or even cold conditions? Well, this year will be much different compared to what we saw this time last year.

Instead of cold winter-like conditions, this year will be above normal for Christmas Eve (near 80°) and closer to normal for Christmas Day (72°) with rain chances zero.



And if you’re looking for snow, you will have the best chance over the Rockies or the upper Midwest. Most of the eastern half of the country will see temperatures above normal.



The first of two cold fronts will move through over the next few days. A rather weak front on Sunday will bring back the sun for Sunday afternoon, while another rather weak front comes in on Christmas Day bringing back a lot of clouds. Rain chances, albeit small, come in for the middle of Christmas week.

