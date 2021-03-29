Lower Valley sees the most rain since last September

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Recent rainfall across the Rio Grande Valley has remained the lower valley in Cameron and coastal Willacy counties.

The last time the lower Valley saw a big rain event on September 5, in which Brownsville received 2.59 inches and Harlingen received 2.29 inches of rain.

For the first time since last year, Cameron County saw a decent rain event at the beginning of the week.

Past 48 Hour Rainfall as of 3/29/2021

In the past two days, Brownsville received 0.84 inches of rain while Harlingen has received 0.74 inches. McAllen and the rest of the upper valley, unfortunately, skipped out on this rain event with only 0.05 inches falling at the McAllen International Airport.

Unfortunately, the recent rain did not fall in areas that are suffering extreme drought conditions. The latest drought monitor was released last Thursday and shows “extreme” to “exceptional” drought conditions for Starr and northern Hildago counties.



Comparing Recent Rainfall to U.S Drought Monitor as of 8/29/2021

Recent dry conditions have caused all RGV county officials to issue burn bans. However, another cold front is expected Wednesday that could bring more rain chances in addition to cooler temperatures.