Lots of sunshine with hot temperatures in store this weekend

Weather

by: Chris Ramirez

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — After the arrival of Wednesday’s cold front, temperatures were slightly cooler, reaching the 70s. However, we can expect a warming trend heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will warm up into the 80s and 90s this week with lots of sunshine.

Conditions are calm and clear across Texas. The passage of a low-pressure weather system across the south-central U.S will bring showers for Thursday.

On Thursday, expect isolated showers across the Rio Grande Valley with mostly cloudy skies.

